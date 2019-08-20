GRHS Girl’s Swimming | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Green River High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at GRHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Wolves!

GRHS GIRL’S SWIMMING PREVIEW

Head Coach: Colleen Seiloff



2018 Results: Finished 2nd at the 2018 State Meet

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We’re hoping that we are back in the top again. I know that the girls have goals to be there. We’re going to work hard and hopefully we are.



We’ve had girls in the water all summer. I’m excited for the season because these girls really came together and worked as a team last season. That’s something that we’ve really been working on that’s been a struggle in the past.



When I look at the girls we can pretty much cover all of the events. The unfortunate one that we are still struggling with is diving. We don’t have divers and we are losing points on the board. We’ve just had a really hard time finding girls that want to come out and dive. We really need to find someone that wants to bounce on that board.



I have to feel out what the freshmen are going to be like this year. I’m not sure about the ones that are coming in. I know they have some swimming skill. My sophomores, juniors and seniors are spread across the board. There are some strong athletes in every class.



Something that we’re coming in with that we haven’t been able to do in the past is being second place. That’s going to be something that is really going to motivate these girls. I know that they want to step up and do even better. That drive to be as good or better than last year is something that’s going to help us.



We don’t always judge where we place at the end of the year. We judge how our improvement has been and if we learned something and got better. Those are the things that are important to me.”



RISING STARS

Hailey Uhrig

Sydni Sanders

Alexa Lauze

Lauren Jensen

Lauren Lee

Lillian Munoz



MY THOUGHTS

The Lady Wolves finished as runner ups in the state swim meet in 2018 for the first time in 41 years. This season Green River hopes to bring home the state title for the first time in 42 years.



Green River has a deep roster this year that can bring in the necessary points needed to contend for the 4A state title. There’s solid talent from every class on this swim team and the Lady Wolves will be one of the top teams in the state.



As Seiloff mentioned, diving is the weakness for this team but it’s manageable with the depth in the pool that the Lady Wolves have.



If you’re hoping to see a historic achievement this year out of Sweetwater County, the Green River girls swim team may be the story this fall to keep an eye on. Chances are this team has what it takes and it’s just a matter of execution and hard work.



2019 GRHS GIRL’S SWIMMING SCHEDULE 📅

08/30-31 – @ Laramie Invite – TBA

09/06 – Green River Swim Meet – 4:00 p.m.

09/07 – Green River Swim Meet – 10:00 a.m.

09/13 – @ Laramie – 4:00 p.m.

09/14 – @ Cheyenne Quad – 8:00 a.m.

09/20 – @ Rock Springs – 4:00 p.m.

09/21 – Green River Invite – 10:00 a.m.

09/26 – @ Big Piney Invite – 5:00 p.m.

09/28 – @ Evanston Invite – 10:00 a.m.

10/04 – vs. Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Jackson – 2:00 p.m.

10/05 – vs. Laramie and Jackson – 9:00 a.m.

10/12 – @ Rock Springs Invite – 10:00 a.m.

10/18-19 – @ Gillette Invite – 3:00 p.m.

10/25-26 – Conference @ Laramie – 1:00 p.m.

10/31 – Last Chance @ Lyman – 4:00 p.m.

11/07-09 – State @ Gillette – TBA

