GRHS Homecoming Week Events

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with several fun events, dress up days, and of course the big football game on Friday against Jackson.

Check out GRHS’ week of events below:

Tuesday, September 25th:

Spirit Day: Nashville (Country)

Event: Dodgeball at 7 pm In the GRHS Gym, (6th grade and up) $30 per team of 6



Wednesday, September 26th

Spirit Day: New Orleans (Green, Gold, Purple/ Mardi Gra)

Event: Join the GRHS Football Team for Tailgating from 5 to 8 pm– Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chips, cookie and a bottled water for $8.00

Bonfire at 7:30 at GRHS Parking lot

Thursday, September 27th:

Spirit Day: Denver (TIE DYE)

Event: Movie at GRHS Practice field/tennis courts (if the weather is bad we will move it to the high school auditorium)



Friday, September 28th: GAME DAY

Spirit Day: Green River : Hometown School Spirit

Community Parade at 4 pm, leaving from GRHS, North on Hitching Post, Left onto Shoshone to the football field

Volleyball vs. Lyman 5,6,and 7 pm

The Green River WOLVES vs. Jackson Broncs WOLVES Stadium kick off at 6 pm (Announce Royalty at Halftime)

After Game “Stomp” at Lincoln Tennis courts

Saturday, September 29th: Dance