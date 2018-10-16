GRHS Makes History at State Marching Band

CASPER– The Green River High School Marching Band’s performance at state this year was a historic one, earning the very first Superior rating for the high school.

The 2018 Wyoming State Marching Band Festival was Saturday, October 13 in Casper.



A Year of Firsts

In addition to this being GRHS’ first superior rating for marching band, this year also marks Quinn Kalinski’s first year as the GRHS band director.

“It is a wonderful feeling to have the band you are directing to receive a Superior rating. I could not be more proud of each of my students in marching band. Every single one of them delivered a spectacular performance (at state) and made history in the process,” Kalinski said.

“It is a great start to my career here at Green River High School and the whole band can not wait to get back onto the field next year,” he said.



Countless Hours Practicing

The success at the state festival did not come easy to the GRHS Marching Band. The students put countless hours into practicing throughout the fall semester.

“To receive a Superior at State, these students had to work hard every single day. From the countless cold morning, to the late evening rehearsals on Monday night, these students were out practicing on the field.

“In addition to the many practices, they attend every single home football game, parades and community events. No matter how busy the marching band was during the week, these students continued to work hard every day,” Kalinski said.







The Community’s Support

Behind the success of the marching band is hard work and dedication, but also lots of support.

“I would like to thank all of the families, friends and community of Green River for the constant support of the GRHS Marching Band,” Kalinski said. “Without their support and time dedicated to the arts, this would not have been possible.”