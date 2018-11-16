GRHS Sophomore Receives Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School is proud to announce that sophomore Sydney Ferrer is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for November 2018.

The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.

Jostens Renaissance is a program that focuses on recognizing students and staff. The core of the program revolves around the five R’s: what you Respect, Reward, Recognize, and Reinforce = Results.

Sydney was selected based on her exceptional dedication and commitment to the values of Green River High School and Jostens Renaissance.

She has found a creative way to address two community needs by founding the Shelter Buddies Reading Program, in which students gain reading experience in a low-stress environment, and pets in need of adoption gain social media notoriety.

Sydney will be showcased on the Jostens Renaissance website and receive several items of recognition. Check out Sydney’s Renaissance story here.



About Jostens Renaissance

For 27 years, Jostens has partnered with educators to renew school climate and culture through the Jostens Renaissance program and philosophy.

Thousands of schools across North America are proud to call themselves “Jostens Renaissance” schools, sharing a sense of pride that is reflected in the results seen in improved academic performance, behavior, student engagement, and overall school spirit.

Jostens Renaissance Education is a team within Jostens that is dedicated to providing conferences, workshops and content to educators.