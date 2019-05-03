GRHS Star Swimmer Signs with Midland University

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School student-athlete Michael Richmond signed his national letter of intent Friday afternoon at the Green River High School Aquatics Center to swim at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska following his high school graduation this year.

Michael also looked at Morningside College in Sioux City, Idaho, and a few Division 1 schools, however, he felt Midland was the best fit for him.

“Between the offers I got from Midland University and all the others, there was no competition,” Michael said.

Michael and his family are very excited for the next step in his swimming career and are happy to see his hard work pay off.

“The coach at Midland is going to go further with what he’s already had as a coaching style, Michael fits right in with the team, it’s just a great opportunity,” Mike Richmond, Michael’s dad said.

Mike also said since Midland is a smaller school, it will be beneficial for academics with smaller class sizes.

“This has just been a long time coming,” Mike said. “He’s worked exceptionally hard for a long, long time. We’re just really excited.”

Exceptional Work Ethic

GRHS boys head swim coach, Colleen Seiloff, described Michael as a “work horse” because he gives his all every time he gets into the pool.

“As coaches, we want to have those athletes who are coachable, who get the job done, are excited to be at practice, are willing to work hard, willing to listen, and willing to put the time and effort in, and that’s Michael,” Seiloff said. “It’s been a pleasure coaching him. Really, coaching him is like having another son.”

Seiloff commended Michael for the hard work he has put into the sport not just during the swim season, but also outside of season. He participated in club swimming since he was a young boy.

Sweetwater Aquatics Team coach Randy Walker said that Michael is in the top five of the most hardworking and dedicated swimmers he has coached.

Walker said as a swim team they use the four mutable rules of success which are:

Showing up Doing things correctly Honoring yourself and your teammates with your efforts Competing

“Michael’s been a poster child for the four mutable rules of success. He has followed these rules ever since I’ve known him and that’s the reason for all of his success,” Walker said. “He’s going to have a great collegiate career, just like he had a great high school career.”

A Good Heart

Coach Seiloff explained that it’s not just Michael’s work ethic that makes him so amazing, but also his heart.

“He’s a pretty amazing kid, he has a good heart. He’s just a hard worker and a good person,” Seiloff said. “He’s going to go on to college and be very successful.”

Seiloff explained that Michael is only going to get better once he goes to Midland and swims with athletes who are at his level or maybe even a little better.

“They’re going to push him to get better, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what he does these next four years. I think he’s got a lot of potential left in him. He’s such a work horse, such an athlete,” Seiloff said. “You only get a few of these kinds of athletes in your coaching career, and he’s one of them.”

Looking Back and Taking The Next Step

Michael is looking forward to swimming at the collegiate level as it is something he has wanted to do since he was a kid.

“I started swimming about 10 years ago. We would always go to a lake when I was little and I’d always come out of the water just blue. I just loved the water so much,” Michael said. “My parents got me into lessons over at the Rec Center and then we found out about the club team. It all just went off from there.”

Just throughout Michael’s high school career, he has accumulated 35 medals and was All Conference and All State all four years of high school. He has multiple school records, pool records, and he came home with two state championship titles this year.

Michael took first in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly, swimming times of 1:42.42 and 51.07, respectively.

As he heads off to Midland, he has his hopes set on helping the team get a national championship.

“I’m hoping to bring everything I can to the table for them and hopefully bring them to a national championship in the next year,” Michael said.

Though Michael does not know what he plans to study yet, he enlisted with the National Guard in January.

“Joining the military is something I’ve always wanted to do in my life,” Michael said.