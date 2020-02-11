GRHS Swimming and Diving Qualifies 12 for State

GREEN RIVER — The high school boy’s swimming and diving postseason has finally arrived. The Green River Wolves hosted and competed in the 4A West Conference swim meet over the weekend. Green River captured third in the team standings with 256 points and qualified 12 swimmers and divers for the state meet which is set to begin next weekend.

Friday kicked off the preliminary rounds for all six 4A west conference teams. The top six from each event advanced into the championship finals while the following six were placed into the swimming consolation finals on Saturday.

In the finals on Saturday, junior Jason Richmond lead the team with two first place finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM finals. Junior Araya Finley won the 100 freestyle consolation championship. Brady Young also had a strong performance in the 500 freestyle with a second place finish. Ryan Fischer had his own second place finish in the 200 IM finals.

As for the diving team, Freshmen Braxton Cordova, Kyle Knight and Kayson Snow all finished in the top 10.

Trevor Moser qualified for state in the 100 butterfly with a sixth place finish in the finals. Jake Probst came in fourth during the 100 backstroke finals. Last but not least, Devin Bobbitt and Zeke Reading came in eighth and tenth in the 100 breaststroke.

Congratulations to these 12 swimmers and divers who have qualified for the state meet:

Araya Finley, Junior – 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle

Brady Young, Freshman – 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle

Jason Richmond, Junior – 100 Breaststroke, 200 IM

Ryan Fischer, Freshman – 100 Butterfly, 200 IM

Elijah Kraft, Junior – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle

Braxton Cordova, Freshman – 1 Meter Diving

Kyle Knight, Freshman – 1 Meter Diving

Kayson Snow, Freshman – 1 Meter Diving

Trevor Moser, Senior – 100 Butterfly

Jake Probst, Junior – 100 Backstroke

Devin Bobbitt, Junior – 100 Breaststroke

Zeke Reading, Freshman – 100 Breaststroke

UP NEXT

The Wolves will head to the state swim meet on February 21-22. But before the team boards the bus, Green River will compete in the last chance swim meet on Thursday, February 13. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4:00 at the Rock Springs High School swimming pool.