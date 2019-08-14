GRHS Tennis | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Green River High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at GRHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Wolves!

GRHS TENNIS OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Phillip Harder



2018 Results: Boys 9th at State, Girls 5th at State

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“The boys have done really well and hopefully this year we can keep the ball rolling. Our girls will be pretty new though. We graduated five of the eight girls. We have some really good junior varsity kids who are going to come up. For our boys we graduated four of the eight. The other four were young last year so we have a few years to see what they can do. It’s a young team for both the boys and the girls. We’ve had kids practicing all summer all on their own.



Caeden Grubb was our number one singles player last year. He’ll be a junior this year. He had a lot of learning opportunities last year. He’s definitely more balanced and ready this year.



Sydney Beutel played number two doubles last year. Her and her partner last year were state runner ups. She’s definitely a good player and I’m excited to see what she does.



I hope the kids come out and have fun. If they have fun and learn something, they become better human beings, then we’ve done our job.”







RISING STARS

GIRLS Sydney Beutel

Morgan Atkins

Gabby Heiser

BOYS Elliot Potter

Connor Friel

Caeden Grubb

MY THOUGHTS

Green River tennis has been both consistent and successful for several years at the state tournament.



This year’s team brings up a lot of junior varsity players from last season who bring valuable experience at the varsity level. With half of the varsity team graduated, there will be some big shoes to fill.



This certainly isn’t the youngest team Green River has had under coach Harder and the Wolves should follow the trend they have set in previous years to finish within the top ten at the state tournament again this year.



The girls team specifically has placed in the top five the last two seasons and one would suspect that Beutel will take the lead on helping the Lady Wolves reach the top five once again. As for the boys, Caeden Grubb looks to be a reliable asset returning to the roster in 2019.

2019 GRHS TENNIS SCHEDULE 📅

08/17 – Jackson/Riverton/Green River @ Jackson

08/19 – @ Powell High School – 3:00 p.m.

08/20 – @ Cody High School – 10:00 a.m.

08/24 – @ Laramie High School – 10:00 a.m.

08/24 – @ Torrington High School – 3:00 p.m.

08/29 – Rock Springs High School – 4:30 p.m.

08/30 – @ Kelly Walsh – 12:00 p.m.

08/30 – @ Natrona County High School – 3:00 p.m.

09/05 – @ Rock Springs High School – 4:30 p.m.

09/06 – @ Rawlins High School – 4:00 p.m.

09/13 – vs. Cheyenne South High School – 4:30 p.m.

09/14 – vs. Cheyenne Central High School – TBA

09/14 – vs. Cheyenne East High School – TBA

09/20-21 – Regionals @ Central – TBA

09/26-28 – State @ Gillette – TBA

