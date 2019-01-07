GRHS Wolves of the Week 1/07-1/13

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

. Braden Morrell

Braden had an outstanding game scoring 12 points and leading his team to a 50 – 48 win over Farson-Eden JV team. Braden controlled the ball and worked hard in helping the Wolves to the win. Braden is a good shooter and is a great team player

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach

. AJ Peterson

AJ had a great game this past week against Little Snake River’s JV team scoring and rebounding. AJ had great hustle and played outstanding defense and is a very unselfish player. He has improved a lot this season.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coac

Dominic Martinez/ Kade Flores/Jon Leininger

Justin Flores/ Payton Tucker/ Clayson Mele

Congratulations to the GRHS wrestlers that made it to the Best of the Best at the Thoman Wrestling Tournament. Great job!!

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

