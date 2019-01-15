GRHS Wolves of the Week 1/14-1/20

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

. Jacob Weipert



I’d like to nominate Jacob Weipert for Wolf of the Week. On a daily basis Jacob displays a positive attitude with humility and respect for teachers and fellow students alike. Jacob is an amazing student to have in math. He perseveres in problem solving like few students I’ve taught and will practice a skill as long as it takes until he truly understands it. Jacob, thanks for being a hard worker and a great leader in the classroom!

-Nominated by: Mr. Kris Weidner, GRHS Math Teacher

. Will Allen/ Dallin Kurth

I would like to nominate Will Allen and Dallin Kurth for Wolf of the week, Dallin and Will made to five final rounds of competition between the two of them this past weekend at the Kelly Walsh Speech and Debate tournament this past weekend. These two young men exemplify what hard work and dedication will bring.

-Nominated by: Ms. Carina White, GRHS Speech & Debate Coach

Olivia Nielsen

I would like to nominate Olivia Nielsen for Wolf of the Week. Olivia consistently makes it to final rounds in her events and her work ethic is unmatched. She once again made it to final rounds at the Kelly Walsh Speech and Debate tournament this weekend. We are proud of her and her accomplishments and can’t wait to see what the future holds for this young lady.

-Nominated by: Ms. Carina White, GRHS Speech & Debate Coach



Dylan Taylor

Dylan had an outstanding week leading his team to a big win against Worland scoring 19 points and 10 rebounds. He followed that up by averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds and leading his team to the championship of the Pinedale tournament. Dylan is a great leader and very coachable.

-Nominated by Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach

Austin Fox

Austin led his team to four wins this week and to the championship of the Pinedale tournament where he had an outstanding game of defense and totaled 12 rebounds in the championship game. His combination of scoring, rebounding and play making was outstanding and he provides great leadership for the Wolves. Austin is very coachable and a hard worker.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach

Ashelynn Birch

Ashelynn had a great game on the offensive and defensive boards recording 18

total rebounds against Worland. Great Effort.

-Nominated by: Mr. Rick Carroll, GRHS Head Girls Basketball Coach

Mariyah Brady

We would like to nominate Mariyah Brady for wolf of the week. Mariyah was instrumental in our JV win last week in Worland. Our team was down 16 points at half time. She played the whole 2nd half and really stepped up as a leader with her teammates. Mariyah played great defense and made huge stops and steals. Along with her leadership, Mariyah hit the game winning 3 late in the game that gave them the victory.

-Nominated by: Green River Girls Basketball Coaches

