GRHS Wolves of the Week 5/6 – 5/12

Ashlyn Griffiths/ Ashlie Childress/ Kimberly Peterson/
Mary Harris/ Cassandra Beckermann
I would like to nominate Ashlyn Griffiths, Ashlie Childress, Kimberly Peterson, Mary Harris and Cassandra Beckermann for wolf of the week.
These ladies won many ribbons at state art including the highest honor of each having a piece selected for the congressional award. Of the 20 congressional award winners, these ladies took home 5 of those prizes. They have worked so hard making in excess of 250 pieces between them this year and are more than deserving.
-Nominated by: Mr. Shane Steiss, GRHS Art Teacher
Haylie Gavin/ Harlei Lance
For this week’s Wolf of the Week, I would like to nominate Haylie Gavin and Harlei Lance. Both of these students participate in both the Marching/Symphonic Band and Jazz Band, throughout the year, they have always been prepared and willing to step up to any challenge I gave them in either ensemble. They are always prepared for class and performances and are always looking for ways to participate and contribute to the ensembles every single day. They demonstrate the high-level musicianship and pride of the GRHS Band every single day. Haylie and Harlei are more than deserving of this award.
-Nominated by: Mr. Quinn Kalinski, GRHS Band Teacher
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.