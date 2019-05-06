GRHS Wolves of the Week 5/6 – 5/12

I would like to nominate Ashlyn Griffiths, Ashlie Childress, Kimberly Peterson, Mary Harris and Cassandra Beckermann for wolf of the week.

These ladies won many ribbons at state art including the highest honor of each having a piece selected for the congressional award. Of the 20 congressional award winners, these ladies took home 5 of those prizes. They have worked so hard making in excess of 250 pieces between them this year and are more than deserving.

-Nominated by: Mr. Shane Steiss, GRHS Art Teacher