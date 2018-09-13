GRHS Wolves of the Week 9/10-16

🐺 ~ Wolves of the Week ~ 🐺

Amber Juel Amber Juel

“Amber came into my Adv. Painting class late but is already working her hardest to

go above and beyond. She is finding ways to make extensions on assignments and

put her own twist on her assignments. She has had an awesome start.”

-Nominated by: Mr. Shane Steiss, GRHS Art Teacher

Kiera Edmonds

“Kiera is learning a lot of skills on her own outside of class. She is identifying skills

she needs to improve and spending hours researching and trying new techniques. I

was blown away when she showed me what she was doing.”

-Nominated by: Mr. Shane Steiss, GRHS Art Teacher

Sandra Figenser & Madisyn Mende

“Sandra and Madisyn gave an outstanding performance of the National Anthem at

the Hall of Fame dinner.”

-Nominated by: Mr. Howard GRHS Principal

