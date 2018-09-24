GRHS Wolves of the Week 9/24 – 9/30

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

Heidi Lietzau

“Heidi is an outstanding advanced woodworking student who does excellent work on her projects and is always on task. Heidi plans her projects thoughtfully and has always taken pride in her work. She is someone who is a builder and can be trusted to be safe and she is a good classmate.”

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher

Mikkie Scott

“Mikkie has shown great interest in her woodworking class and has proven to be

engaged at all times and has done a great job preparing herself to build her project. She

has a pleasant personality and very aware of safety and has shown a desire to prepare

herself to make her woodworking project.”

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher

Kelby Pope/ Haylen Cordova/ Audrie Harrison Gabrielle Heiser/ Kaitlynn Sharp/ Sydney Beutel

Megan Counts/ Brett McKeehan/ Jordan Andersen

Congratulations to the GRHS Tennis Team All-Conference/ All State Winners!!

All-Conference: Haylen Cordova, Audrie Harrison, Kelby Pope, Megan Counts, Gabrielle Heiser

All-State: Kaitlynn Sharp, Sydney Beutel, Brett McKeehan, Jordan Andersen

