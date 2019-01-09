Highway Patrol Car Struck by Passing Motorist On Monday

RAWLINS — A Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle was struck on Highway 287 Monday afternoon as the trooper was assisting another motorist.

The accident occurred near Rawlins at milepost 4 around 1:40 p.m. The trooper was stopped assisting a stranded motorist when his patrol vehicle was struck by a passing commercial vehicle.

The commercial vehicle passed by the stranded motorist, and the empty trailer struck

the patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside his vehicle with his seatbelt fastened and

was not injured.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming Department of Transportation had issued an extreme blow over risk for light

and high-profile vehicles near this area through the remainder of the week.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to stay safe and get the latest road and travel conditions by downloading WYDOT’s 511 app for their smartphones at wyoroad.info.