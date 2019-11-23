HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Aiden Nauenburg, Silver Star Woodworking





Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.



This week, I had a chance to catch up with Aiden Nauenburg, the 16-year-old craftsman behind Silver Star Woodworking.

When Aiden isn’t at school you can find him in the garage with his dad, Mike, building all sorts of beautiful wood projects.

“This is my passion. I love to woodwork and spend time with my dad. Not many kids my age enjoy the trades anymore.”











Some of Aiden’s most popular projects are; gun storage items such as stars or flags that hold all types of firearms, candle holders (he gave me one, and it is BEAUTIFUL), dog leash holders, bottle openers, porch blocks, antique pictures made with old windows, cutting boards, and more!

Aiden takes custom orders, and he also spends a lot of time at local vendor fairs.







The #HometownHustle series is made possible by:

When I asked Aiden about his favorite project, he told me about the hidden gun storage box that is usually part of a decorative star or flag that he builds.

“My favorite moment throughout this journey so far would be when I finally perfected the star gun storage project and knew it would work.”

Aiden also enjoys being able to provide a service to the local community.

“I love seeing people’s reactions when they find out I am only 16!”

For Aiden woodworking is a way to explore his creative side, expand his talents and knowledge, and perfect a skill. Plus, he works hard to promote his products and sell them to save up a little extra money for college.

SILVER STAR WOODWORKING IN 3 WORDS

Quality, Creative, and Design.



Aiden has been lucky enough to have quite a few role models and mentors who have helped him build a successful business at such a young age.

“My father Mike Nauenberg, my Jr. High woods teacher Mr. Sadler, and Jeanette and Brad with Love Shack designs have all given me great advice,” explained Aiden.

Aiden’s success through Silver Star Woodworking has taught him a few things about working hard. He has a few wise words of advice he would like to share with aspiring business owners or a kid with a dream.

“Believe in yourself, hard work and ambition pays off, and do something you love.”