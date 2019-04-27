HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Jen and Ian Baird, VRcade

Jen and Ian Baird started their business venture as Hopz & Flopz, a party entertainment service including bouncy houses and other kid-friendly party services.

Jen and Ian wanted to give local children something else to do with their time. They noticed that their kids were doing the same things over and over and wanted to add some variety to the community.

One day Jen came home from a trip out of town where she had seen a place with bouncy houses, she came home and told Ian, “Let’s start a business,” and Ian was up for it!

When trying to establish Hopz & Flopz they ran into to some permitting troubles and later found out they weren’t able to rent the bouncy houses out because the bouncy houses weren’t allowed outside. So instead of giving up they just steered in a similar, but different direction.

“We were already looking for something geared towards teenagers, and that’s when we stumbled across VR (virtual reality). “