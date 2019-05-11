HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Rick Roccabruna, Rushmore Furniture

Welcome to the #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a new SweetwaterNOW exclusive series, brought to you in partnership with Commerce Bank, where we highlight hardworking business owners in our community.
This week we caught up with Rick Roccabruna, owner and operator of Rushmore Furniture, Inc. located in the heart of Downtown Rock Springs at 19 K Street.
Rick started his journey at Rushmore furniture 40 years ago, when his father-in-law, Lowell Merrell, invited him to work with him and his sons and it’s been a family operation ever since.
Years ago, Rick’s father owned Pacific Meat Market on D Street. Rick learned the ins and outs of being a businessman from his father.
Rushmore furniture is the only Mom & Pop, locally owned full-line furniture and appliance store in our area. They take great pride in only carrying name-brand furniture, mattresses, and appliances. And let me tell you, while talking to Rick and the group at Rushmore, I quickly realized they are a friendly group of people, who make you feel like family as soon as you walk in the door. You will always have a friend in the people at Rushmore Furniture.
“We have always made it a priority to take the best possible care of all our customers.”
40 years of being in business has not come without a few challenges along the way. For years Rick and the folks at Rushmore have been trying to stock the right merchandise to satisfy everyone in a rather small building. Thankfully, most of their customers are very patient. They also do special orders!
But the challenges have been worth it, Rick takes pride in getting to know his customers. “The most satisfying part of this business has been our customers. After so many years, they really become your friends.”
When asked about his favorite aspect of owning a business, Rick told us, “Being a business owner allows you to be more in control of your future than working for someone else.” Plus, he loves being able to fill a need in the community – for him, that is what business success is all about.
With years, and years of experience, Ricks advice to aspiring business owners would be…
“Make sure that you are willing to contribute your heart to the business. Without hard work, love, and the grace of God, it won’t succeed.”
The #HometownHustle series is made possible by our great sponsor: