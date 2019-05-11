HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Rick Roccabruna, Rushmore Furniture

Rushmore furniture is the only Mom & Pop, locally owned full-line furniture and appliance store in our area. They take great pride in only carrying name-brand furniture, mattresses, and appliances. And let me tell you, while talking to Rick and the group at Rushmore, I quickly realized they are a friendly group of people, who make you feel like family as soon as you walk in the door. You will always have a friend in the people at Rushmore Furniture.

“We have always made it a priority to take the best possible care of all our customers.”

40 years of being in business has not come without a few challenges along the way. For years Rick and the folks at Rushmore have been trying to stock the right merchandise to satisfy everyone in a rather small building. Thankfully, most of their customers are very patient. They also do special orders!