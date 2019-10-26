HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Wing Lew, The Hungry Buddha Food Truck



This week I had a chance to catch up with Wing Lew. Wing is the owner of the Hungry Buddha Food Truck by Sands. The Hungry Buddha is a HUGE 45 foot completely mobile kitchen/food truck.

Wing and his crew serve a variety of Asian dishes, including a lot of old Sands Cafe favorites including; Sands Singapore Chow Mein, Sands Egg Rolls, Sands Sesame Chicken, and Sands Chili Meat.

The staff here at SweetwaterNOW decided to try some of the local favorites this week. We were not disappointed. Plus, the weather was a bit chilly and they delivered the food right to our car!

They also service Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Thai dishes on a rotational basis. You can also enjoy some good old fashioned American dishes from The Hungry Buddha Food Truck. Plus, they occasionally serve Mexican and BBQ dishes.

In other words, they can make it all!

In addition to alllll of that, Wing also stays is a full-service caterer, serving local mines, businesses, and individuals. Full-service liquor catering is also available.

Wing was inspired to open the Hungry Buddha because simply put, the people of Sweetwater County missed the food after The Sands restaurant closed down in April 2008 due to a kitchen fire.

The mobile kitchen also comes in handy to service the growing catering business.

Wing is a busy guy, but he loves what he does, and it shows. One of Wing’s favorite aspects of being a business owner is being able to enjoy the fruits of his labor, efforts, and passion.

THE HUNGRY BUDDHA TRUCK IN 3 WORDS… Mobile Hunger Buster!



Bringing The Hungry Buddha Food Truck to life did not happen without a few bumps in the road. When I asked Wing about one of his biggest challenges since opening up with the food truck he told me about trying to keep up with the demand at International Day in Rock Springs this summer.

“We were so overwhelmed with orders, we had to draft family and extra employees for help!” Wing explained.

For Wing, that’s what business success is all about.

“Business success is when you’ve earned the respect of your customers and employees by always doing your best.”

One of Wing’s favorite memories since starting the Hungry Buddha Food Truck is when one of his employees came to him and told him how much he loved working for him. “He told me he enjoys being able to see customers pick up their order with a smile on their face.”

Above all, Wing loves seeing and talking to all of the great residents of Sweetwater County.

“That’s the best part of my job.”

Throughout the years, Wing has learned quite a bit about the road to success, and he’d like to share a few wise words of advice for aspiring business owners and managers.



“Live your passion daily. Sometimes the hardest path is the best path to take.”