Hospital Board Conducts an Emergency Meeting

The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees met in an emergency meeting tonight and adjourned into an executive session to discuss real estate and potential legal concerns.

According to the emergency meeting agenda, the trustees were going into executive session for reasons pertaining to Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405 (a)(vii), which states “to consider the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate when the publicity regarding the consideration would cause a likelihood of an increase in price;” and W.S. (IX), which states, “to consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law.”

After the 30-minute executive session, the trustees reconvened in regular session, and voted 4-0 to authorize CEO Irene Richardson to enter into a transaction if an offer is accepted.

MHSC board President Taylor Jones, Vice President Richard Mathey, Treasurer Marty Kelsey and trustee Barbara J. Sowada were at the meeting, while Secretary Edward Tardoni was unable to attend.

“I move to authorize the CEO to make an offer as discussed in executive session, and to consummate any transaction pending a result of the acceptance of the offer,” Mathey said after the board came out of executive session.

Sowada seconded the motion. No discussion took place; and the motion passed unanimously.

The board is scheduled to meet again tomorrow, February 13, at 8 am, during a special meeting to review the emergency meeting that took place today.