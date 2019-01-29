House Bill 171 Passes Wyoming House Agriculture Committee

CHEYENNE — The legalization of hemp products and production in Wyoming moved another step closer to reality after a bill passed through the House Agricultural Committee last week.

HB171, co-sponsored by Green River Representatives Stan Blake (HD39) and John Freeman (HD60), would make the possession, purchase, transportation and use of hemp and hemp products by any person allowable without restriction.

A number of stipulations exist in the bill including the requirement of an Agricultural Department-issued license to grow and sell hemp, and that an individual, and a statement that no individual or member, principal, officer or director of the applicant has been convicted of a controlled substance felony.

“I am very pleased to be a co-sponsor of HB171. This bill will allow the growing, processing

of Hemp. It will also authorize the use and possession of Hemp and it’s products,” Blake said following the vote last week. “The Department of Agriculture will submit a plan to the feds to start the process to actually start growing hemp in Wyoming.”

Blake said that testimony during committee discussions indicated that people are ready to invest in this process.

“With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill this should become a reality. The sooner that it is the better,” Blake added. “For Wyoming and the people who will benefit from it’s production and for those people who will be able to use hemp.”

The bill sets up a licensing process and parameters for growing and testing the tetrahydrocannabinol content which must be below 0.3% THC, according to bill. This could be another product for Wyoming farmers to start growing, said Blake.

HB171 passed unanimously out of committee on a 9-0 vote and will now move on to the full House for debate.