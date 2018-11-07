House District 60 Representative John Freeman Grateful For Your Votes and Support

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

House District 60 Representative John L. Freeman ran unopposed in 2018 elections. He expressed his gratitude to his constituents for their continued support as he begins his four term in the Wyoming State Legislature. John Freeman was first elected to the chamber as a Democrat in 2010.

His letter appears here:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent House District 60, the people of Green River and Sweetwater County.

Thank you for your continued support in this year’s election.

Representative John L. Freeman

