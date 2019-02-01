House Labor Committee Considers Bump in Minimum Wage

CHEYENNE — Hourly workers in Wyoming may be seeing an increase in the minimum wage rate if a bill before the House Labor Committee approves the measure.

HB0273 seeks to raise the minimum wage by $1.25 from the current amount of $7.25 per hour to $8.50.

The bill also provides for an increase of 25 cents per year beginning July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2025. That would cap the minimum wage in 2025 at $10 per hour.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The bill is being sponsored by Cathy Connolly (D-Albany) and co-sponsored by Senators Mike Gierau (D-Teton) and R.J. Kost (R-Big Horn, Park).

The bill was introduced yesterday and will be discussed in the House Labor Committee today. If it passes, the new law would take effect on July 1, 2019.