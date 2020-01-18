I-80 Closed Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes, and Rolling Closures

WYOMING– Much of I-80 is closed today due to winter conditions, crashes, and rolling closures.
From the Utah State Line through Rawlins, I-80 is closed eastbound due to rolling closures coming from the East.
Local traffic is permitted between Rock Springs and Green River in both directions.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
From Rawlins to Laramie, I-80 is closed both directions due to winter conditions and crashes.
From Laramie to Cheyenne, I-80 is closed westbound due to due to rolling closures.
As of 5:30 am, the estimated opening time for all of I-80 was eight to 10 hours.