I-80 Closed Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes, and Rolling Closures

WYOMING– Much of I-80 is closed today due to winter conditions, crashes, and rolling closures.

From the Utah State Line through Rawlins, I-80 is closed eastbound due to rolling closures coming from the East.

Local traffic is permitted between Rock Springs and Green River in both directions.

From Rawlins to Laramie, I-80 is closed both directions due to winter conditions and crashes.

From Laramie to Cheyenne, I-80 is closed westbound due to due to rolling closures.

As of 5:30 am, the estimated opening time for all of I-80 was eight to 10 hours.