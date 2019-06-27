In Motion Physical Therapy Has a New Location & GREAT New Services

In Motion Physical Therapy has moved!
They are now seeing patients in their new location at 617 Broadway, Suite C., in Rock Springs.
Not only has In Motion Physical Therapy moved to a new location, but their team and list of services has grown!
Say hello to their new PTA, Christopher Rasmussen.
Chris grew up in Lander, WY. After completing his undergraduate studies in Health and Human Performance, he attended Physical Therapist Assistant school at LCCC in Cheyenne.
Chris is eager to utilize his experience in orthopedics and post-operative rehab to serve Sweetwater County residents. He enjoys working with all orthopedic injuries, especially upper extremity.
Wheel Chair Evaluation
As part of In Motion Physical Therapy’s commitment to providing top of the line physical therapy to patients in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County, they’ve recently partnered with Amy Merrill PT, DPT to provide wheelchair evaluation and fitting.
Previously unavailable in Sweetwater County, In Motion is proud to offer this service to the community.
Massage Therapy
In Motion Physical Therapy is also proud to announce that they have recently added massage therapy by Cassandra Harris to their complete range of services.
Cassandra is a licensed Massage Therapist and is now accepting new clients.
Your health and wellness is everything.
Let the professionals at In Motion Physical Therapy help you feel your very best.
(Stop in, tour the new clinic, and meet the staff today!)
For more information or to schedule an appointment call (307) 382-8661 or visit their website at www.inmotionptwy.com.
Services Offered
- Orthopedics
- Massage
- Neuro
- Vestibular
- Pediatrics
- Pre and Post Operative Rehab
- Geriatrics
- Chronic Pain Management
- Custom Orthotic Fabrication
- Splinting
- Sports Injuries
- Dry Needling
- Aquatic Therapy
- Pilates
- Wheelchair seating, fitting and adjustment
Insurance Recognized
- AETNA
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- United Health
- WY Workers Comp
- Self-pay
Hours
Monday – Thursday: 8AM-5PM
Friday: 9AM-1PM
Evenings: By Appointment
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment