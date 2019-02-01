In Motion Physical Therapy Opens in Rock Springs

Ashlee received her B.S. in Kinesiology and Health Promotion from the University of Wyoming and her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City.

Ashlee uses a multimodal and individualized approach to treating her patients. Her priority is patient satisfaction and her goal is to motivate patients to take an active role in improving their function and well-being.

Away from work, she enjoys maintaining an active lifestyle, including hiking, bicycling, fly fishing, skiing, golfing and traveling.