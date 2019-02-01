In Motion Physical Therapy Opens in Rock Springs

In Motion Physical Therapy, owned and operated by Ashlee Lansang, PT, DPT, CKTP, is now proudly serving patients from a brand new location at 1025 Elk St. in Rock Springs.
Services
- Orthopedics
- Neuro
- Vestibular
- Pediatrics
- Pre & Post Operative Rehab
- Geriatrics
- Chronic Pain Management
- Custom Orthotics Fabrication
- Splinting
- Sports Injuries
- Dry Needling
- Aquatic Therapy
- Pilates
Certifications
- Functional Dry Needling ® Kinetacore
- Certified Custom Orthotics Fitting
- Certified Kinesio Taping Practitioner (CKTP)
- Certified Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA)
- Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization (IASTM) FMT Rock Blades
- Certified Sportsmetrics™
- Certified Mat Pilates
About
Ashlee Lansang PT, DPT, CKTP
Owner, Physical Therapist
Ashlee has been a licensed and practicing physical therapist for six years. She practiced in Rock Springs for five of those years before opening her own practice. As a Wyoming native, she has a strong commitment to rural health care.
Ashlee received her B.S. in Kinesiology and Health Promotion from the University of Wyoming and her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City.
Ashlee uses a multimodal and individualized approach to treating her patients. Her priority is patient satisfaction and her goal is to motivate patients to take an active role in improving their function and well-being.
Away from work, she enjoys maintaining an active lifestyle, including hiking, bicycling, fly fishing, skiing, golfing and traveling.
