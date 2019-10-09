Increasing Clouds with a High Near 50

Today, as the strong cold front swings across the state, temperatures will drop quickly. Snowfall rates will increase across northern Wyoming and spread into central areas. Hazardous travel conditions are likely. Winds will be gusty today. Snow showers will linger into Thursday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered rain showers before 3pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to near 50 by 11am, then falling to around 37 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday
Scattered snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
