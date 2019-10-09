Increasing Clouds with a High Near 50

Today

Scattered rain showers before 3pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to near 50 by 11am, then falling to around 37 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.