Internal Medicine Clinic Moves to New Location in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial has moved.

Dr. Israel Stewart’s office is now located on the first floor of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive, adjacent to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Jocelyn Palinek, FNP-BC, will join him in the move.

You will find their offices next to the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial on the first floor. The Pulmonology Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial also is now located in the same area. It has moved from the second floor to the first floor of the Specialty Clinics.

Eight providers with the Family & Occupational Medicine Clinics will remain at 3000 College Drive.

If there are any questions, call Dr. Stewart’s office at 307-212-7570 and Pulmonologist Dr. Kamran Khan’s office at 307-212-7722.