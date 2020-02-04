It’s Time to Save Successfully with Trona Valley FCU

Trona Valley is a proud participant in America Saves Week, a national campaign encouraging people to save money.

Let’s make a commitment to save successfully.

We’ll help you get there.

Proud Participant

During the month of February (and beyond), America Saves and Trona Valley will commit to helping people save money. America Saves Week is scheduled February 24-29, 2020. This week is specifically dedicated for people to take financial action to save money for emergencies, retirement, and everything in between. The annual celebration is a CALL TO ACTION for people to commit to saving successfully. The America Saves pledge is the framework that allows savers to set a goal and make a plan to achieve better financial stability. Anyone 14+ can Take a Pledge beginning February 1, 2020. Just go to TronaValley.com

RULES/REQUIREMENTS Must have FUN saving money

Must be 14+ to Take A Pledge

Membership not required

Consider joining an awesome credit union – APPLY NO W

Available to the community

No purchase necessary

ABOUT AMERICA SAVES

The America Saves campaign is managed by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America that uses the principles of behavioral economics and social marketing to motivate and encourage people to save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. America Saves recognizes the important role that credit unions play in helping people save money. Almost half of all Americas are facing a savings crisis with the inability to meet an emergency of $400 without incurring debt. This national campaign has been celebrated since 2007.

OUR COMMITMENT

Trona Valley is committed to supporting and encouraging people to save. Start building a savings plan to meet your personal financial needs. A High Yield Checking account or Cash Back Checking account at Trona Valley can reward you with automatic monthly transfers to a High Yield Savings account. You can also maximize your savings power and receive competitive dividends. For more information on savings accounts, please call 800-331-6268 and mention America Saves. Check out savings tips and tools on social media throughout the month of February.

