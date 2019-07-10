Jackson Duncan (May 22, 1987 – July 5, 2019)

Jackson Duncan was the son of Jim Duncan and Robin Fairies Bird of Green River. He attended schools in Green River and Casper, WY. He was voted most valuable football player in Green River little league, he was active in little league baseball also.

He was living in the Sheridan area, and was employed my Morton Buildings. He is survived by his parents and 3 sisters, Sierra Bird, Patty Richmond and Carly Richmond of Green River, one stepbrother, Joe Cartwright, Grayson, KY.

He brought a lot of love to his friends and family. I’ll miss my son and my friend. Memorial plans are pending.