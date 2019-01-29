Jamie Jean Lee (October 10, 1979 – January 28, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Jamie Jean Lee, 39, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died January 28, 2019 surrounded by her family at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a brief illness.

Jamie was born October 10, 1979, the daughter of Jimmye Sue Lee (Stewart) and William R. Lee in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1998.

Jamie was known for her quick, biting wit, her love of crafting and her deep love of family, especially her nephew, Ashtin, and her two kittens, Ella and LooLoo.

Jamie is survived by her parents; her brother, Matthew and sister-in-law, Brianne; nephew, Ashtin; granny Charlette Stewart; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandpappy, James M. Stewart; grandpa and nana William T. and LaRue Lee; and her uncle Craig R. Larsen.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be in June at Reliance Park.