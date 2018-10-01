Join Family History Center for a Free Open House

Join us for a Family History Open House.
Come and bring a friend. Let us help you build your family tree!
Day
Tuesday, October 9th
Tuesday, November 13th
Time
10am-12pm &
6pm-8pm
Location
Family History Center
2055 Edgar Street
✅ Discover stories about your ancestors
✅ Gather information about your relatives
✅ Connect with your families
You will have FREE access to many subscription websites and get FREE experienced help.
Some computers are available; but you may bring your own lap top, smart phone, or tablet.
Contact
📞 For Questions Call 307-362-8062
Tuesdays (10:00am to 12:00pm) and Wednesdays (6:00pm to 8:00pm)
Event sponsored by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
