Join Golden Hour Senior Center for Dinner & Dancing at the Diamonds & Denim Fundraiser

The Diamond & Denim Fundraiser will be held on Friday, September 21 from 6-9pm to benefit the Golden Hour Senior Center.

The event will include dinner, live music and a silent auction.

Get your tickets at Golden Hour Senior Center,

550 Uinta Dr. in Green River!

*Advance purchase is required

🎟️ Tickets

Ages 60+ – $18

Under 60 – $21

Table of 8 – $125

.

Dinner will be served at 6PM

💎 Dinner Menu

Wedge Salad

Prime Rib & Shrimp

Roasted Root Veggies

Herb Rolls

Assortment of Delicious Shot Glass Desserts

See live music by “The Late Bloomers” from 6-9PM.

Silent auction will run from 6-8pm. The auction items will be open to the public for bidding.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.