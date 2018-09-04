Join Golden Hour Senior Center for Dinner & Dancing at the Diamonds & Denim Fundraiser

The Diamond & Denim Fundraiser will be held on Friday, September 21 from 6-9pm to benefit the Golden Hour Senior Center.
The event will include dinner, live music and a silent auction.
Get your tickets at Golden Hour Senior Center,
550 Uinta Dr. in Green River!
*Advance purchase is required
🎟️ Tickets
Ages 60+ – $18
Under 60 – $21
Table of 8 – $125
.
Dinner will be served at 6PM
💎 Dinner Menu
- Wedge Salad
- Prime Rib & Shrimp
- Roasted Root Veggies
- Herb Rolls
- Assortment of Delicious Shot Glass Desserts
See live music by “The Late Bloomers” from 6-9PM.
Silent auction will run from 6-8pm. The auction items will be open to the public for bidding.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.