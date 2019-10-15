Join the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for a Job Fair!

Dress for success and come ace your next interview.

The Department of Workforce Services Rock Springs Workforce Center is set to host a seasonal job fair tomorrow–Wednesday, October 16, in the atrium adjacent to the Workforce Center lobby.

When Wednesday, October 16

10am to 3pm Where 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100

(Inside the White Mountain Mall)

Employers in the retail and hospitality industries will be in attendance, and all employers will be hiring for seasonal positions.

**Participants are encouraged to dress for interviews and bring résumés.

Job seekers and employers interested in attending may call the workforce center

(307) 382-2747.

