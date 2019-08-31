Join Waddell & Reed for a BBQ Event to Benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

You’re invited to join the Financial Advisors at Waddell & Reed in raising donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

Stop by for an end-of-summer BBQ and support a great cause , meet club members/staff, and chat with the Waddell & Reed and Rocky Mountain Bank staff.

We’ll see you there! 👇

When September 5th, 2019

12-6pm Where Rocky Mountain Bank

2515 Foothill Blvd. *Suggested Donation $5

Hosted by: Waddell & Reed Inc. & Rocky Mountain Bank

Food & Drink Provided by: T. Rowe Price

Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Waddell & Reed, Inc., a Registered Broker-Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC and Federally Registered Investment Advisor. Products offered through Waddell & Reed are Not FDIC Insured • Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency • Not a Deposit • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value



Rocky Mountain Bank is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor and is not affiliated with Waddell & Reed, Inc.



*Waddell & Reed, Inc. is not affiliated with The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County and no cash or cash equivalent donations can be accepted by independent financial advisors on behalf of the charity. Waddell & Reed, Inc. is not responsible for any donations made.



Member FDIC and Equal Housing lender, from RMB

