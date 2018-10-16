Join Whisler for a Haunting Good Time at their Community Trunk or Treat on Halloween!

Costumes, candy, and fun!

Join Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in celebrating Halloween with a Community Trunk or Treat!

Stop by on your way to the mall’s Trunk or Treat. We look forward to seeing all the different costumes!

Whisler Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, from 3 – 5 pm.

2200 Foothill Blvd , Rock Springs

We would like to invite any business in the community to come and join our trunk or treat. -Set up will be from 1pm-3pm. If you would like a space please RSVP to:

Andrea Christiansen at (307)-362-5677 or achristiansen@whislerchevy.com

Fall into great deals at Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac!

