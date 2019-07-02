Judge Nena James Stepping Down in October; State Seeks Nominees To Replace Her

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Davis, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced late last week that Third Judicial District Judge Nena James will be retiring effective October 18, 2019.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest from qualified persons to fill the vacancy through Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Copies of the expression of interest form can be obtained from the Supreme Court’s website, http://www.courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers. The completed form must be received in the office of Chief Justice Davis no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The State of Wyoming asks that you please not submit letters of recommendation, as the commission will not consider them, but will instead only review letters specifically required by the Expression of Interest. Governor Mark Gordon will appoint the District Judge from a list of three names submitted to him by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Serving on the Judicial Nominating Commission are Chief Justice Davis, three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Gay Woodhouse of Cheyenne; Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, and Thomas A. Thompson of Rawlins; and three non-lawyers appointed by the Governor: Paul Scherbel of Afton, Rosie Berger of Big Horn, and Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney.

To serves as a district judge, one must be learned in the law, at least 28 years of age, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Wyoming for the past two years.