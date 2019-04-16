Junior High Student Artwork on Display at Fine Arts Center in April

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Junior High School art students are currently exhibiting their art work in celebration of Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center through April 27th.

The CFAC is hosting a reception on Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. for the students and their parents. Each year, displays of the Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Arts Month observed in March.

This observation recognizes the importance of the arts and art education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.



The students have worked in a variety of media including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylics, ink, colored pencil, printmaking, and graphic arts. Sculpture students worked with clay and mixed media to create a variety of 3D artwork.

Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

Hallie Riskus teaches Painting I and II and Printmaking at RSJH. Nathan Wonnacott teaches Sculpture I and II as well as Computer Graphic Arts I and II. Christine Pruett is new to the RSJH faculty and teaches the Drawing I and II students.

The school district saw the need for more art classes so a third teacher was added to the school’s staff.

“This year’s display for the 7 th and 8 th grade art students is a record having over 350 pieces of strong, exciting work,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We can’t wait to see where this kind of talent will take these kids in their high school classes.”

Students and their Art Forms

Drawing I: Kylee Ainge, Trip Baker, Cienna Bennet, Adriane Bernard, Landin Boshar, Aurora Brown, Ariya Burdette, Katie Copsey, Karen Dominguez, Galilea Rodriquez, Orlando Gonzales, Nariah Gonzales, Dalton Hager, Gustavo Hernadez, Jesus Holguin Santana, Jazmin Jamali, Whitney Keller, Alaina Kothe, Hayden Lammers, Cecilia Landeros, Carter McBurnett, Ramiro Mendoza, Kiera Monzon-Mendoza, Jarret Nipper, Brooklyn Norwick, Joshua Odogwu, Thane Orchard, Bryce Perry, Breanna Quickenden, Gabriel Reyes, Makenzie Ribordy, Alexa Rodriquez, Katherine Rodriquez-Guzman, Shelby Schoenfeld, Camden Smith, Alicia Solis, Scott Stensgard, Varina Viray- Jilge, Torrance Walton, Kassidi Webb, Ashly Zavala

Drawing II: Caleb Anderson, Josie Arrants, Christopher Benboe, Layla Bloedow, Embrie Brower, Sabrina Bush, Zijn Bybee, Kyler Calderone, Estefania Cuellar Flores, Erin Darlington, Emily DeBernardi, Taylor Egbert, Paige Hollingshead, Shelby Koepplin, Madison Mayhew, Heber Mendez, Chely Mendoza, Presley Nacey, Braulio Ortega-Rodriquez, Josh Owens, Hanee Park, Gaby Peraza, Summer Prettyman, Shelby Schoefeld, Natalie Sleight, Daylan Smith, Landyn Story, Logan Tepayotl, Rozalyn Trujillo, Isabelle Wasseen, Evelyn Wilkinson, Denisse Zamora

Painting I: Kylee Ainge, Josue Alcaraz, Hadley Banks, Chloe Barney, Samantha Bernard, Bailee Berry, Embrie Brower, Jakob Burdette, Ty Clark, Bailey Cox, Jonathan Cruz, Jordan Curtis, Taylor Egbert, Alyssa Feagler, Jeremiah Fennell, Brenalee Franklin, Presley Frink, Nariah Gonzales, Julieta Gonzalez, Elise Hansen, Sydnee Harris, Adoria Hoyt, Lesly Hutron, Abby Jones, Alaina Kothe, Hailey Laundis, Jesse Ludwig, Ally Maes, Madison Mayhew, Heber Mendez, Skylar Messick, Taylor Mignerey, Dante Moreno, Berlin Parker, Iris Perez, Katherine Rodriguez, Rogan Selph, Kyree Sherbeyn, Maggie Smith, Arion Stokes, Bridgette Stratton, Tiffany Talamantes, Brooke Tanner, Kylee Taylor, Varina Viray-Jilge

Painting II: Kylee Ainge, Ellie Alldredge, Kalysta Bates, Taysum Cutler, Erin Darlington, Emma Fahrnkopf, Melissa Gallegos, Yakeline Gonzalez, Abigail Harris, Yascara Hernandez, Lexi Marler, Hallie May, Miguel Rodriguez, Torrance Walton, Denisse Zamora

Printmaking: Caleb Anderson, Naomi Avila, Khloe Britt, Sabrina Bush, Cristel Chacon, Tatumn Chavez, Jonathan Cruz, Cesar Flores Piedra, Presley Frink, Yakeline Gonzalez, Ashlynn Guffey, Dalton Hager, Lydeah Harvey, Jo Heavin, Haylee Hembree, Gustavo Hernandez, Isabel Jantz, Jaicee Jaramillo, Kayden Leftwich, Elvin Leon, Kaiden Magana, Charly Manning, Geraldine Marin Morales, Hallie May, Walter Molina, Dayana Pallares, Summer Prettyman, Cassie Rath, Mackenzie Ribordy, Galilea Rodriguez, Brooklyn Ross, Joey Saavedra, Ella Sellers, Daylan Smith, Alyssa Smith, Payton Soltis, Scott Stensgard, Shaun Stone, Gerald Vivanco, Scotty Whipps

Graphic Arts I: Kaylee Bernatis, Brooklin Berry, Dylan Chatterley, Carter McBurnett, Darby Meagher, Joshua Odogwu, Han MI Park, Gabriel Reyes, Daylan Smith, Rozalyn Trujillo

Graphic Arts II: Joselyn Arrants, Chloe Barney, Hunter Chadwick, Emily DeBernardi, Melissa Gallegos, Lily Garcia, Kiera Monzon-Mendoza, Gabriela Peraza Arce, Rogan Selph, Byron Simek, Evelyn Wilkinson, Alyk Witt, Kaden Wright

Sculpture I: Zaviera Babich, Jakob Burdette, Cheyenne Carr, Erica Chavez, Shaylee Evans, Izabele Frady, Brynn Hunsaker, Emma Lash, Delaney Lew, Kayleigh Lionberger, Jaden McGarvey, Iris Perez, Daylan Smith, Anna Sorensen, Bella Stahr, Kamryn Storey, Varina Viray, Kassidi Webb, Kyleigh Wilson, Lillian Woolsey

Sculpture II: Ally Anderson, Zjin Bybee, Lindsey Cox, Erin Darlington, Emma Fahrnkopf, Braxton Feldmeier, Yascara Hernandez, Gisselle Mendoza, Madyson O’Dell, Caitlyn Ranger, Brodie Richmond, Natalie Sleight, Mia Spicer, Bridgette Stratton, Torrance Walton, Denisse Zamora

Completing the YAM exhibits calendar, next to display their work are students from the Rock Springs and Black Butte High schools April 30 – May 18. A reception is scheduled on Wednesday, May 1st at 6 p.m.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.