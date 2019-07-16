Justus to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM 

ROCK SPRINGS — This summer, Walnut Elementary School student Christian Justus of Rock Springs will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Denver, CO.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Christian was nominated by his 4th grade teacher, Michelle Fillpot at Walnut Elementary, for his outstanding academic performance and leadership skills. Christian is currently involved with Rocks Boxing, and enjoys the sport very much.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He is especially excited to learn about medicine at the NYLF. Christian hopes to one day be able to cure cancer. His dream is to find a cure for Gastric Carcinoma, the cancer that took his grandfather, “Papa Geof” Geof Townsend in October of 2015.

Christian also hopes that in attending this academy, that he can be a good role model for his baby brother, Alan.

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.