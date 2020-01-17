Kanye West Donates Shoes for Benefit to Support Riverton Coach Fighting Cancer

Original report by Brendan LaChance of Oil City News

CASPER, Wyo. — A Riverton High School basketball coach has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Ron Porter “recently diagnosed with cancer and this page was created as a forum where people could share their favorite stories, photos and memories of good’ol Coach Porter,” a Fight Like a Wolverine Facebook page says.

A “Ron Porter Benefit Games” event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 along with Riverton High School versus Cody High School basketball games.

That event will feature a silent auction.

“Word on the street is there is another auction item on its way from Park County’s newest ranch owner – any guesses as to what it might be?” the Fight Like a Wolverine page said on Friday.

Kanye West has donated some of his “Yeezy” line shoes for the auction, a press release for the benefit games shared by WyoToday states.

“RHS Leadership and Student Council, staff and several community members have put together an amazing silent auction and will be selling 50-50 tickets to raise money to help Coach Porter defray his medical expenses,” the event page for the benefit games states. “In addition, RHS has graciously agreed to donate all proceeds from concessions stand sales, too.”

“We will also have the remaining Porter Strong shirts for sale in the lobby during the games. JV games start at noon and varsity games tip off at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.”

A list of other items that will be available at the auction can be found on the event’s Facebook page.