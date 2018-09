ROCK SPRINGS– “Do You Want to Think Like a Computer Scientist?” is scheduled for Saturday, September 22 from 10 am to 2 pm at Sweetwater County Events Complex.

Kids in grades K-12 can participate in free rotating sessions about Virtual Reality, Makey Makeys, Drones, Gaming, Coding, and more.

The event is sponsored by andeavor, Google, Western Wyoming Community College, and Sweetwater BOCES.