LABOR DAY PRCA RODEO: Don’t miss The 3rd Annual Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo

Mark your calendars for this year’s Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo & Celebration in honor of Daggett County’s legacy of world-renowned recreation activities and opportunities.

Just South of Sweetwater County and host of the Flaming Gorge Dam is a beautiful corner of the world, otherwise known as Daggett County. For over 100 years Daggett County has been a small but diverse community – with each PRCA rodeo the goal is to showcase an important component of the area.

For the 3rd production of Daggett County’s PRCA Rodeo in 2019, the focus will be Daggett County’s recreation industry. Daggett County is home to a multitude of recreation opportunities including; world-class fishing, diverse hiking, boating, camping, hunting, scenic drives, and more

📅 WHEN Labor Day Weekend

August 30 – 7:00pm

August 31 – 3:00pm 📍 WHERE Manila Rodeo Grounds

Off Hwy 43 between 1st & 2nd West

Manila, UT

In addition to the endless activities, cowboy life has run deep in these parts for over a century and the rodeo committee works tirelessly all year round to preserve and share the western heritage that runs deep in Daggett County.

In 2017 the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo celebrated the western heritage and agriculture that is ingrained in the community and people who live here.

In 2018 the rodeo highlighted the Oil & Gas Industry that has been so important to the local economy over the years.

Rodeo is not all Daggett County has in store for you. Get ready for a weekend full of pro rodeo action, a parade, a vendor fair, The Parade of Lights & fireworks on the Flaming Gorge, and some more rodeo!

The Manila Rodeo Grounds is a venue full of character and history, located in the heart of Daggett County.



TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👇

August 30 | Patriot Night 7:00pm – PRCA/WPRA Rodeo

Following Rodeo – Live Entertainment & Dance August 31 | Heritage Day 6:30am – Breakfast Concession (Manila Rodeo Grounds)

7:30am – PRCA/WPRA Slack

10:00am – Dagget Daze Parade

11:00am – Daggett Daze Vendor Fair (Manila Park)

3:00pm – PRCA/WPRA Rodeo

Dusk – Parade of Lights & Fireworks (Lucerne Valley Marina)

The Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo Committee would like to extend a THANK YOU

to everyone who helped make the last two productions of the rodeo possible.

“It takes the whole community & surrounding areas, including Sweetwater County to make this rodeo happen.”

-Matt Henry, Chairman of the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo Committee



The committee is now looking for sponsors, partners, and volunteers. If you are interested in supporting the production of the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo click below!



If you have any questions about vendor & sponsorship information, contact Jack Lytle at

(435) 784-3218 ext. 123

For more information visit www.manilautahprcarodeo.com

Brought to you by the Daggett County Rodeo Committee and the Daggett County Commission