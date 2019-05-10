Lady Tigers Move on to Regional Championship Game With 8-0 Victory

CASPER — In their debut playoff game, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers extended their perfect record on Friday afternoon with an 8-0 win over Star Valley. The blowout win for Rock Springs pushes the Lady Tigers into the spotlight for Saturday’s 4A West Regional Championship Game.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Two of the four goals were scored by Alyssa Bedard. Rock Springs didn’t take their foot off the pedal in the second half as the team matched the first half with another four goals. This is the fifth time this season that Rock Springs has scored eight or more goals in a game.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Defensively the Tigers have dominated opponents and have only allowed two goals to be scored throughout 17 games. With the shutout against Star Valley on Friday afternoon, it is the 15th shutout by the Lady Tigers’ defense this season.

Rock Springs will face Kelly Walsh at 2 p.m. in the regional championship game on Saturday. In their previous matchup, the Lady Tigers won in a 2-1 performance. Kelly Walsh is the only team that has scored on Rock Springs this season.