Lady Tigers Qualify for State for First Time in Seven Years

CODY — The 4A West Regional Volleyball tournament was held over the weekend in Cody, Wyoming. Among the teams participating in the tournament, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers made the long trek up north to battle for a spot in the state tournament.

On Friday, Rock Springs snapped their seven-year drought and qualified for the state tournament in Casper. The Lady Tigers not only qualified for the state tournament, but also reached the 4A West Regional Championship match after going 2-0 on Friday.

The Lady Tigers pose after finishing their final match of the 4A West Regional Tournament. Photo by Pepper Rynio.

Rock Springs went into the tournament as the number two seed. In their first matchup, the Lady Tigers faced off against a familiar Green River team which they played twice during the regular season. The match ended in favor of Rock Springs after winning 3-0 (30-28, 25-12, 25-19.)

The second match against Star Valley posed more of a challenge for the Lady Tigers as it took five sets to determine a winner. Rock Springs once again came out on top with a 3-2 (23-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9) advantage over Star Valley.

Rock Springs came up short on Saturday against the Kelly Walsh Trojans in the 4A West Regional Championship match. The Trojans swept the Lady Tigers in three sets (25-10, 25-18, 25-20). Rock Springs will head to the state tournament in Casper next weekend to try their hand at a state title.