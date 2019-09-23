Lady Tigers Swim and Dive Finishes Second in Green River

GREEN RIVER– The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving team competed at the Green River Invitational on Saturday, in which they took second place.

The Lady Tigers totaled up 286 team points to secure their second place finish. Other teams in attendance included Green River, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Rawlins, and Kemmerer.

Abi Robinson-Kim took first place in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.98. She also finished second in the 100 yard backstroke, swimming a time of 1:02.11.

Payton Miller finished second in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:34.20. Miller swam a time of 6:02.74 to take third in the 500 yard free.

Leah Moser took second in the 50 yard free and third in the 100 yard free, swimming times of 28.22 and 1:01.79, respectively. Holly Haselhuhn took fourth in 500 yard free with a time of 6:23.14. Skylar Messick took fourth in the 100 yard backstroke, swimming a time of 1:11.17.

Chloe Butcher finished fifth in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle. Kiley Walker took fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke and eighth in the 200 yard individual medley. Laura Parker finished sixth in the 200 yard individual medley, and Morgan Forbush took seventh in the 100 yard breaststroke.

In the diving competition, Myla Ruiz scored 317.75 points to take second. Enshawntae Rall took fifth with 266.65 points, and Alison Jensen took seventh with a score of 211.95.

Check out the Lady Tigers’ complete results from the Green River Invitational below.

200 Yard Medley Relay

3. RSHS A- 1) Abi Robinson-Kim 2) Kiley Walker 3) Payton Miller 4) Laura Parker 2:08.21

10. RSHS B 2:35.03

200 Yard Freestyle

5. Chloe Butcher 2:35.03

11. Holly Haselhuhn 2:35.03

25. Celeste Keelin 2:59.03

26. Khyanne Goode 2:59.91

200 Yard Individual Medley

2. Payton Miller 2:34.20

6. Laura Parker 2:40.36

8. Kiley Walker 2:45.54

12. Morgan Forbush 2:51.85

50 Yard Freestyle

2. Leah Moser 28.22

10. Skylar Messick 30.12

15. Kodee Mann 30.46

24. Shelby Koepplin 33.60

33. Julia Bauman 36.00

37. Kadence Hill 37.00

39. Kylee Taylor 37.45

40. Madison Pankowski 37.52

41. Andrea Zacarias 37.91

49. Elizabeth Zorn 42.02

53. Xochitl Alvarado 50.94

Girls 1 Meter Diving

2. Myla Ruiz 317.75 Q4A

5. Enshawntae Rall 266.65 Q4A

7. Alison Jensen 211.95 Q4A

10. Aurora Brown 166.50

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Abi Robinson-Kim 1:02.98 Q4A

9. Kadynce Brown 1:33.17

12. Celeste Keelin 1:40.99

13. Julia Bauman 1:50.05

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Leah Moser 1:01.79

5. Chloe Butcher 1:02.35

17. Kodee Mann 1:11.56

37. Kylee Taylor 1:24.36

38. Andrea Zacarias 1:24.46

46. Elizabeth Zorn 1:37.06

50. Xochitl Alvarado 1:53.97

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Payton Miller 6:02.74 Q4A

4. Holly Haselhuhn 6:23.14

16. Kadynce Brown 7:44.40

17. Khyanne Goode 7:57.25

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. RSHS A- 1) Leah Moser 2) Laura Parker 3) Kiley Walker 4) Chloe Butcher 1:56.38

13. RSHS B 2:12.51

21. RSHS C 2:34.63

100 Yard Backstroke

2. Abi Robinson-Kim 1:02.11 Q4A

4. Skylar Messick 1:11.17

9. Laura Parker 1:14.78

23. Kadence Hill 1:34.27

100 Yard Breaststroke

5. Kiley Walker 1:21.99

7. Morgan Forbush 1:27.34

24. Shelby Koepplin 1:40.97

33. Madison Pankowski 1:48.07

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. RSHS A- 1) Leah Moser 2) Chloe Butcher 3) Payton Miller 4) Abi Robinson-Kim 4:12.52

11. RSHS B 5:20.22

Team Scores

Green River High School 411 Rock Springs High School 286 Kelly Walsh High School 233 Riverton High School 138 Evanston High School 132 Natrona County High School 66 Rawlins High School 63 Kemmerer High School 60

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will host Evanston on Tuesday, September 24. The dual is scheduled to start at 4 pm. The girls will travel to Pinedale on Thursday, September 26 for a dual, which is also set to start at 4 pm.