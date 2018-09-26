Lady Tigers Swimming and Diving Place Second in Evanston

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving team competed at the Evanston Invitational on Saturday, September 22, in which they took second place.

The Lady Tigers competed against Evanston, Green River, Lyman, Kemmerer, and Sublette County.

Freshman Abi Robinson-Kim took first place in the 100 yard backstroke, second place in the 200 yard IM and 400 yard freestyle relay, and fourth place in the 200 yard medley relay.

Freshman Chloe Butcher took second in the 400 yard freestyle relay, third in the 100 yard freestyle, and fourth in the 50 yard freestyle and 200 yard medley relay.



Junior Payton Miller placed second in the 400 yard freestyle relay, third in the 500 yard freestyle, fourth in the 200 yard medley relay, and fifth in the 200 yard freestyle.

Junior Holly Haselhuhn took fourth in the 500 yard freestyle and the 200 yard freestyle relay, and eighth in the 200 yard freestyle.

Freshman divers Megahn Vasa and Myla Ruiz took second and third place in the 1 meter diving, respectively.



Check out the Lady Tigers’ complete results below.

RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving Results 9/22



200 Yard Medley Relay

4. RSHS A- Abi Robinson-Kim, Kiley Walker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 2:08.14

— RSHS B- Kadence Hill, Bailey Blalock, Kadynce Brown, Brixen Mathis DQ

200 Yard Freestyle

5. Payton Miller 2:14.58

8. Holly Haselhunn 2:21.84

16. Kodee Mann 2:40.05

22. Kadynce Brown 2:49.92

29. Julia Bauman 3:01.99

200 Yard IM

2. Abi Robinson-Kim 2:25.88

10. Kiley Walker 2:49.98

50 Yard Freestyle

4. Chloe Butcher 27.83

5. Laura Parker 28.16

11. Leah Moser 29.84

20. Brixen Mathis 31.46

26. Bailey Blalock 33.49

31. Celeste Keelin 35.49

33. Madison Pankowski 36.25

34. Kadence Hill 36.89

Girls 1 Meter Diving

2. Megahn Vasa 261.10

3. Myla Ruiz 239.25

6. Enshawntae Rall 194.45

7. Alison Jensen 165.85

100 Yard Butterfly

10. Bailey Blalock 1:37.56

11. Celeste Keelin 1:38.10

12. Julia Bauman 1:50.70

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Chloe Butcher 1:00.70

13. Laura Parker 1:06.36

15. Leah Moser 1:07.68

21. Kodee Mann 1:13.07

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Payton Miller 5:58.35

4. Holly Haselhuhn 6:23.12

17. Kadynce Brown 7:37.42

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. RSHS A- Laura Parker, Kiley Walker, Leah Moser, Holly Haselhuhn 2:01.37

10. RSHS B- Celeste Keelin, Brixen Mathis, Julia Bauman, Kodee Mann 2:18.04

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Abi Robinson-Kim 1:01.37

29. Kadence Hill 1:37.07

100 Yard Breaststroke

7. Kiley Walker 1:24.78

10. Brixen Mathis 1:31.22

18. Madison Pankowski 1:42.10

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. RSHS A- Abi Robinson-Kim, Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 4:09.91

10. RSHS B- Holly Haselhuhn, Leah Moser, Celeste Keelin, Kodee Mann 4:53.68

Team Scores

Green River High School 420 Rock Springs High School 248 Lyman High School 245 Sublette County 206 Evanston High School 130 Kemmerer High School 113

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will travel to Laramie on Friday, September 28 for a dual. They will compete against Cheyenne Central on Saturday, September 29, in Cheyenne.