Lady Wolves Lose Out on State Spot

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School volleyball team went 1-2 at the 4A West Regional volleyball tournament in Rock Springs over the weekend, resulting in their elimination from the state tournament and bringing their season to a close.

The Lady Wolves went into the regional tournament as the #2 Southwest seed. They kicked their regional tournament play off with a 3-1 win (26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24) over the Riverton Lady Wolverines (#3 NW) on Friday.

The girls took on the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans (#1 NW) later that evening in the semi-finals, in which they lost in three sets (22-25, 14-25, 15-25).



On Saturday, the Lady Wolves went up against the Evanston Lady Red Devils (#3 SW) in the consolation round, both teams battling to secure a spot at state.

The two teams split their matches when they met in the regular season. In their first meeting this season, Evanston earned a 3-2 win. The Lady Wolves earned a 3-0 victory in their second meeting of the season.

However, Evanston got the best of the Lady Wolves on Saturday, earning a 3-0 win (20-25, 21-25, 23-35), and securing their spot at the state tournament.

The Lady Wolves finished their season with a 3-3 quadrant record and an 11-17 overall record.