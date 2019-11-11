Lady Wolves State Swimming and Diving Results

GILLETTE — Green River’s swimming and diving team joined the 4A girls state swim meet over the weekend up in Gillette. The meet hosted 13 teams which competed for this year’s state title.

The Lady Wolves found success once again at the state meet as the team finished second in team points with 208.

Below are final results from Saturday’s events.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

​

​

200 Medley Relay

2. Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lauren Lee, Lilly Munoz – 1:49.76

200 IM

1. Abi Robinson-Kim – 2:08.72

9. Payton Miller – 2:23.44

200 Free

4. Alexa Lauze – 2:02.50

5. Sydni Sanders – 2:03.69

200 IM

6. Hailey Uhrig – 2:18.57

100 Fly

4. Lauren Jensen – 1:00.69

6. Lauren Lee – 1:04.06

7. Madi Young – 1:03:00

100 Free

5. Sydni Sanders – 55.80

10. Kaycee Olsen – 58.44

500 Free

4. Alexa Lauze – 5:26.85

5. Lauren Lee – 5:29.44

200 Free Relay

3. Kaycee Olsen, Lilly Munoz, Alexa Lauze, Sydni Sanders – 1:43.76

100 Back

3. Lauren Jensen – 59.69

100 Breast

2. Hailey Uhrig – 1:05.12

3. Lilly Munoz – 1:06.16

400 Free Relay

4. Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee, Alexa Lauze, Lauren Jensen – 3:48.32

Team Results

1. Laramie High School – 348

2. Green River High School – 208

3. Cheyenne Central High School – 191

4. Campbell County High School – 172

5. Sheridan High School – 98

6. Cheyenne South High School – 82

7. Kelly Walsh High School – 69

7. Rock Springs High School – 69

9. Jackson Hole High School – 43

10. Thunder Basin High School – 39

11. Cheyenne East High School – 37

12. Natrona County High School – 25

13. Evanston High School – 13