Law Enforcement Officials Investigating Death of Green River Teen

GREEN RIVER — In a joint release issued this afternoon, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office announced that they are investigating the death of 18-year-old Green River resident, Brett McKeehan.

McKeehan was located, deceased, approximately 3/4 miles east of the Riverview Cemetery in Green River at approximately 8:30 a.m. today by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputies.

McKeehan died as a result of injuries sustained from a fall. The case remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected, and no additional details will be released at this time.