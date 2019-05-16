Law Enforcement Officials Investigating Death of Green River Teen

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the death of a Green River teen found at the bottom of White Mountain this morning.

GREEN RIVER — In a joint release issued this afternoon, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office announced that they are investigating the death of 18-year-old Green River resident, Brett McKeehan. 

McKeehan was located, deceased, approximately 3/4 miles east of the Riverview Cemetery in Green River at approximately 8:30 a.m. today by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputies. 

McKeehan died as a result of injuries sustained from a fall. The case remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected, and no additional details will be released at this time.

