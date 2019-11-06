Legacy Gym Gymnastics Starts Season Strong

The Legacy Gym Girls Junior Olympic Gymnastics Team has competed in their first 2 meets of the season. The meets were held on October 26 in Evanston and November 2 in Casper.

The team this year consists of 28 girls with ages ranging from 5 to 17 years old and in Levels 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

The girls compete in 4 events (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise) and have the opportunity to work towards a 30.000 (or higher) all-around score to attend the Wyoming State meet in March. Many of them have earned their qualifying score already.

They have been working hard since the end of August to learn their routines and develop the skills required in their respective levels. Each girl has been excited to attend the meets and show off what they have been practicing.

Legacy team took 2nd place in Evanston and the team did great in Casper as well.

Legacy Girls: Your coaches, family and friends are all rooting for your success! Keep up the hard work and you will be able to reach your goals this year!

Submitted by: Elissa Lewis