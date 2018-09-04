‘Life Rolls On’ Benefit Dinner will feature Dustin Shillcox

On Thursday, September 20, 2018, the High Desert Human Resources Association and the Dustin Shillcox Foundation will present the 2018 Life Rolls On Benefit Dinner.

This dinner will take place in conjunction with the 2018 Wyoming State Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Conference in Rock Springs.

BUY YOUR TICKETS OR CORPORATE TABLE TODAY,

LIMITED SEATING IS AVAILABLE.

BUY TICKETS

BUY ONLINE OR AT THE RS & GR CHAMBERS

Gather together with colleagues, friends, family, and community members to raise awareness for adversity, disability awareness, and the courage and strength to inspire others! The evening will include a great Dutch oven dinner, live and silent auctions along with an inspirational message from Dustin Shillcox about how life must roll on in adversity.

ABOUT DUSTIN

Dustin’s life changed when he was in a car accident in August of 2010 and sustained major spinal cord damage, a broken upper arm, collapsed lungs, broken ribs, cracked sternum & mild brain injury. Dustin has a T-5 complete spinal cord injury (SCI) which means he has no feeling below his mid-chest. He was told he would never move below his waist again, but after being part of a SCI research project at the University of Louisville he is able to move his legs and stand.

Through adversity, he was able to find a silver lining, in which he is striving to help not only bring awareness to spinal cord injuries, but to motivate the lives of people who have been through traumatic events. The proceeds from this event will allow the Dustin Shillcox Foundation to provide monetary assistance to individuals who need adaptive equipment and/or modifications to residential housing.

The High Desert Human Resources Association will use proceeds to provide grants to help local businesses make modifications to their work sites that will enable individuals with disabilities workplace accommodations and/or better access to employment opportunities.

ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR THE AUCTION AND EVENT

Please consider a donation or sponsorship of our event this year. We think you’ll agree our auction event is a great opportunity to highlight your business, service, or goods and reach potential new customers. All donations will also be noted with your business name in our event program.

With the generous help of our community of local donors, we can increase disability awareness and have a positive impact on accessibility.

Contact Amanda Debernardi at 307-352-6266 or highdeserthr@gmail.com

