Life Rolls On Benefit Raises Over $20,000

ROCK SPRINGS– Over 300 people attended the Life Rolls On Benefit dinner and auction on September 20th presented by the High Desert Human Resources Association and the Dustin Shillcox Foundation to raise awareness for adversity, disability awareness, and the courage and strength to inspire others.

The High Desert Human Resources Association hosted the event in conjunction with the 2018 WY SHRM State Conference held in Rock Springs.

Amanda DeBernardi, President of the local chapter stated, “There are over 100 human resources professionals in the room tonight. We are proud to recognize the importance of diversity and accommodation in the workplace.”

Dustin Shillcox provided the inspiration for the event by sharing the story of his accident – hearing for the first time that he would never walk again, defeating the odds, and motivating the crowd to overcome personal challenges.



$20,000 Raised for Adaptive Equipment and Modifications for Individuals with Disabilities

Thanks to the 80 donors and sponsors along with the generous attendees, the event raised over $20,000.

The proceeds will allow the Dustin Shillcox Foundation to provide monetary assistance to individuals who need adaptive equipment and/or modifications to residential housing.

The High Desert Human Resources Association will use their portion of the proceeds to provide workplace accommodation grants to help local businesses make modifications to their work sites that will enable individuals with disabilities better access to employment opportunities.

The Workplace Accommodations Grant Application and information can be found by visiting the High Desert Human Resources Association website at (https://highdeserthr.shrm.org).

Be sure to follow both the Dustin Shillcox Foundation and the High Desert Human Resources Association websites and social media accounts to learn how the donations are making a positive, lasting impact in the community.



About High Desert Human Resources Association

High Desert Human Resources Association is an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. Whether you are new to the HR field or have many years of experience, we are a local starting point for networking, information, professional development and continued support of excellence in Human Resources.





About Dustin Shillcox Foundation

The mission of The Dustin Shillcox Foundation is to inspire the lives of people dealing with adversity and create awareness for people in wheelchairs. Giving hope and a reason to believe that a cure is coming to those that are affected by a spinal cord injury.

For follow-up or more information, please contact Amanda DeBernardi, President, High Desert Human Resources Association at a.debernardi@blackbuttecoal.com or Kelly Brink, President-Elect, High Desert Human Resources Association at ksbrink_4@msn.com.